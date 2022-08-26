Dr. Pedro Abrantes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrantes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Abrantes, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 482-9177
Dr. Pedro M. Abrantes6141 Sunset Dr Ste 130-A, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 482-9177
Dr. Pedro M. Abrantes11921 S Dixie Hwy Ste 205, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions (305) 235-4520
Dr. Pedro M. Abrantes7190 SW 87th Ave Ste 205, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 598-1114
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Abrantes is very compassionate. He listened to my concerns and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Pedro Abrantes, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1942476320
Education & Certifications
- South Miami Hospital/ Baptist Hospital Podiatric Medicine and Surgery 36
- South Miami Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- Barry University B. S. Sports Medicine/Athletic Training
