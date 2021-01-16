See All Dermatologists in Deerfield, IL
Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD

Dermatology
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD is a Dermatologist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yazdan works at Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - Deerfield in Deerfield, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Melanoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - Deerfield
    350 S Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Deerfield, IL 60015
    Northwestern Medical Group
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Melanoma
Skin Cancer
Warts
Melanoma
Skin Cancer

Warts Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 16, 2021
    he is the best! he was very thorough and great listener addressed my concerns and worked out plan with me
    DM — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD

    Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1982820148
    Education & Certifications

    McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yazdan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yazdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yazdan has seen patients for Warts, Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

