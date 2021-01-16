Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pedram Yazdan, MD is a Dermatologist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - Deerfield350 S Waukegan Rd Ste 100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 535-7664
Northwestern Medical Group800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7664
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
he is the best! he was very thorough and great listener addressed my concerns and worked out plan with me
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1982820148
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
