Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Rashti works at Rashti Women's Care in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rashti Women's Care
    314 W JUNIPERO ST, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Rashti delivered two of our kids. So we have known him for a while (the oldest is 6). There were complications during deliveries of both kids, but that did not stop Dr. Rashti to deliver healthy babies without any additional problems. He is very attentive during appointments. Never rushes and explains everything you need to know. He is definitely the best obgyn in town.
    — Oct 26, 2021
    About Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1528372034
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedram Rashti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rashti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashti works at Rashti Women's Care in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rashti’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

