Dr. Pedram Ilbeigi, DO is an Urology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ilbeigi works at Urologic Institute Of The High Desert in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA, Newport Beach, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.