Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Hamrah works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-5720
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Acanthamoeba Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Demodex Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Mar 19, 2022
    Dr. Hamrah spends the time to learn your medical history and develop a personal plan to solve your vision problems. He is very detailed in his exams He explains your condition & suggested treatment clearly and in detail.
    Grateful patient — Mar 19, 2022
    About Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, German and Persian
    • 1366483778
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    • University Of Cologne Faculty Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pedram Hamrah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamrah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamrah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamrah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamrah works at Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Hamrah’s profile.

    Dr. Hamrah has seen patients for Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamrah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamrah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamrah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamrah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamrah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

