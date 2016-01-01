Dr. Gerami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedram Gerami, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedram Gerami, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pedram Gerami, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerami has seen patients for Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerami speaks Persian and Spanish.
