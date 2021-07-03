Overview

Dr. Pedram Enayati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Enayati works at Karen Zaghiyan, MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.