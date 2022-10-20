Overview

Dr. Peder Pedersen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Minneapolis Medical School and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Pedersen works at Utah Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Enteritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.