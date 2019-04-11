See All Plastic Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hicks Jr works at Southern California Plastic Surgery Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA and Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pearlman D. Hicks Jr. M.d. Inc.
    2360 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-9493
  2. 2
    Samuel Chin Medical Corporation
    3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-1311
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lakewood Regional Medical Center
    3700 South St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 595-9493

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215966809
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pearlman Hicks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hicks Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hicks Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

