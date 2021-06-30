See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Pearl Serota, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pearl Serota, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Serota works at Mercy Clinic Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Tower A Suite 693A
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 693A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia
Conduct Disorder
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr Serota has been great with my daughter. She listened, asked the right questions and new right away how to help her. We have been seeing her for a year and a half and couldn't be happier.
    — Jun 30, 2021
    About Dr. Pearl Serota, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689881567
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pearl Serota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serota has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serota works at Mercy Clinic Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Serota’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Serota. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

