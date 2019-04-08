Dr. Pearl Riney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearl Riney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pearl Riney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cambridge, MA.
Dr. Riney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Epstein Ballenger Goldstein575 Mount Auburn St Ste 101, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 547-1995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riney?
Just the best pediatrician. She has been seeing our 2 boys since they were very young and they both just love her. Truly comprehensive care of the whole patient.
About Dr. Pearl Riney, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104817865
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riney works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Riney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.