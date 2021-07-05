Dr. Pearl Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearl Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Pearl Jones, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio.
Locations
Lotus Spine and Pain2128 Babcock Rd Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 320-2563
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She singlehandedly saved my life 7 years ago. I was collapsing multiple times a day with something that had me passing out with no cause anyone could find. She managed to get to the cause, get me completely free of the heart stopping problem and free of all the medications I'd been on, and I was able to be super-active outdoors doing all the things I have always done, but things I probably should not be able to do at age 70. So thank you, Dr. Pearl, for an extra 7 years of high quality life, so far!
About Dr. Pearl Jones, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Isarel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- UT-San Antonio
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.