Dr. Chua-Eoan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl Chua-Eoan, MD
Overview
Dr. Pearl Chua-Eoan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Morristown Memorial Hospital (New Jersey)
Dr. Chua-Eoan works at
Locations
Mitchell S Silverman MD, 75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039, (973) 436-1540
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
395 Pleasant Valley Way Side Entrance, West Orange, NJ 07052, (973) 731-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pearl Chua-Eoan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1922068543
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Memorial Hospital (New Jersey)
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chua-Eoan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chua-Eoan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chua-Eoan speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua-Eoan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua-Eoan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua-Eoan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua-Eoan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.