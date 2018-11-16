Dr. Pearce Sloan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pearce Sloan, DPM
Overview
Dr. Pearce Sloan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sloan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metro Footcare Associates2300 W Ridge Rd Ste 202, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sloan?
The best! I had a major surgical procedure done years ago without any issues and no problems 10 years later. I suffered frostbite on 1 toe recently so I re-visit Dr. Sloan on occasion. He is kind, courteous and a phenomenal doctor and man!!I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Pearce Sloan, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154388023
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan works at
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.