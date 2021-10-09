Dr. Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwegbo-Banks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD
Dr. Peace Nwegbo-Banks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Serenity Women's Health & Med Spa3320 Broadway St Ste 126, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 805-3901
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
The most amazing doctors visit I have ever had. Dr. Banks did not rush my visit and was patient enough to review every question or concern. She is extremely down to earth and relatable. She addressed everything during my visit and I was able to get my labs done on site versus going to a different location for labs. The facility is welcoming and the staff is super friendly and accommodating. I am recommending Dr. Banks to everyone that I know! You will not be disappointed!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Houston Methodist
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
Dr. Nwegbo-Banks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwegbo-Banks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwegbo-Banks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwegbo-Banks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwegbo-Banks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwegbo-Banks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwegbo-Banks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.