Dr. Paymon Elahi, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paymon Elahi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Elahi works at Adult and Pediatric Medicine of Burien, LLC in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Burien
    14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Coccygeal Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Newborn Dehydration
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Sunburn
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 26, 2021
The best MD in Burien WA
Amani Abdirahman — Nov 26, 2021
About Dr. Paymon Elahi, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Persian
  • Male
  • 1407921521
Education & Certifications

  • Or Health Science University Hospital
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paymon Elahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elahi works at Adult and Pediatric Medicine of Burien, LLC in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Elahi’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

