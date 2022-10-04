Overview

Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Lotfi works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.