Overview

Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Lotfi works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch
    14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 300, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 490-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I am currently in my mid-60’s and underwent a laminectomy and spinal fusion due to lumbar spondylolisthesis performed by Dr. Lotfi. I had been dealing with back pain for years with residual tingling and numbness down my legs and to my feet. Being cautious, I initially tried injections by a different doctor. This did not resolve the issue. A surgical solution was inevitable and I chose Dr. Lotfi on the recommendation of his cautious nature to not operate unless he felt it absolutely necessary. I am now 6 months post-surgery without pain and am happy with my recovery to this point. After a month’s rest, I was able to take physical therapy and can walk daily without numbness or nerve pain. Dr. Lotfi’s surgical assistant, nurse and staff have all been very caring and professional with me from consultation through early recovery stage.
    About Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1801993852
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Virginia
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paymaun Lotfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lotfi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lotfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lotfi works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch in Woodbridge, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lotfi’s profile.

    Dr. Lotfi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotfi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotfi.

