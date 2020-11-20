See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Payman Kosari, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Payman Kosari, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Payman Kosari, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.

Dr. Kosari works at Dermatology, Laser, & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Emily McLean, MD
Dr. Emily McLean, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Megan Hohenberger, MD
Dr. Megan Hohenberger, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
David Dorenfeld, PA-C
David Dorenfeld, PA-C
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 550, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 375-6766
  2. 2
    Dermatology, Laser and Vein Specialists of the Carolinas
    1663 Campus Park Dr Ste A, Monroe, NC 28112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 973-3650

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Varicose Veins
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kosari?

    Nov 20, 2020
    5 star treatment! From check in to check out everything was smooth. Tamara his medical assistant is so welcoming and makes you feel at home. Katherine his nurse answers all your questions and puts you at ease. Everyone that I’ve encountered at the office had been professional, caring, and extremely knowledgeable. I drive six hours or fly just to see Dr. Kosari and would recommend him to anyone.
    Callie — Nov 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Payman Kosari, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Payman Kosari, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kosari to family and friends

    Dr. Kosari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kosari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Payman Kosari, MD.

    About Dr. Payman Kosari, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942519673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payman Kosari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Payman Kosari, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.