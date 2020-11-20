Dr. Payman Kosari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payman Kosari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payman Kosari, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci.
Dr. Kosari works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology, Laser & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas1918 Randolph Rd Ste 550, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 375-6766
-
2
Dermatology, Laser and Vein Specialists of the Carolinas1663 Campus Park Dr Ste A, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (704) 973-3650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosari?
5 star treatment! From check in to check out everything was smooth. Tamara his medical assistant is so welcoming and makes you feel at home. Katherine his nurse answers all your questions and puts you at ease. Everyone that I’ve encountered at the office had been professional, caring, and extremely knowledgeable. I drive six hours or fly just to see Dr. Kosari and would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Payman Kosari, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942519673
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Hosp
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosari works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.