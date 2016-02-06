Overview

Dr. Payman Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Women's Care LA in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.