Dr. Payman Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payman Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
Van Nuys Women's Care7232 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 101, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 785-1890
Pico Maternity Medical Clinic Inc4903 W Pico Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Directions (323) 954-2228
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in the world!! Highly recommended
About Dr. Payman Joseph, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1184736589
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
