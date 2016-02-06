See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Payman Joseph, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Payman Joseph, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at Women's Care LA in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Van Nuys Women's Care
    7232 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 101, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 785-1890
  2. 2
    Pico Maternity Medical Clinic Inc
    4903 W Pico Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 954-2228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birth Control
Dilation and Curettage
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Birth Control
Dilation and Curettage
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 06, 2016
    Best doctor in the world!! Highly recommended
    Neda in Los Angeles, CA — Feb 06, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Payman Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Payman Joseph, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1184736589
    Education & Certifications

    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • University Of Southern California
