Overview

Dr. Payman Haft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Haft works at Florida Eye Associates in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Cocoa Beach, FL and Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.