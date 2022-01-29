Dr. Payman Danielpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danielpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payman Danielpour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payman Danielpour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Locations
Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, Beverly Hills, CA436 N Bedford Dr Ste 214, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 18 month old split open his cheek and needed stitches; Dr. Danielpour and his office were immediate, helpful, calm and reassuring (to a stressed out mom)! The entire staff jumped in to make sure the procedure was as quick and painless as it could be. In an unexpected emergency, I was thankful to be in the seasoned, trusting hands of Dr. Danielpour, and am so grateful he was the one to stitch my baby’s face.
About Dr. Payman Danielpour, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
