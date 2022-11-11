See All Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Payam Yashar, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Payam Yashar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Yashar works at Payam R Yashar MD FACC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Payam R Yashar MD FACC
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 265W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 556-2020
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease

    Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 11, 2022
    At first, Dr. P Yashar was my mother and sister care provider. I was impressed about his intelligence, knowledge and excellent bed side manner. He is attentive, friendly, courteous, personable and highly professional. He has a wide and deep perspective about the field while he listens carefully and put time and effort to pay attention to every single relevant detail. He is committed to his patients and provides them the best possible care. He is a wonderful Dr. and an amazing person to know. I don’t live in California but every time I come to see my family, I also make an appointment with Dr. Yashar. At the same time, if I need his help and I am not here he takes care of my needs via phone, Telehealth, smoothly, easily and in a timely manner. Now Dr. Yashar takes care of all of my family members. My sister searched a lot till she could find and choose Dr. Yashar. All of us are very grateful and feel lucky. Thank you sis Thank you Dr. Yashar for all you have done for all of us.
    Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Payam Yashar, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1144279514
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payam Yashar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yashar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yashar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yashar works at Payam R Yashar MD FACC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yashar’s profile.

    Dr. Yashar has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yashar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Yashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yashar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

