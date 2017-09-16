Dr. Payam Tehrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tehrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Tehrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Payam Tehrani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Kern Medical Center
Dr. Tehrani works at
Niloofarnobakhtm.d.inc3610 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 424-8814
Payam Tehrani MD2888 Long Beach Blvd Ste 125 # Ste, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (833) 379-6863
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Friendly and caring.
About Dr. Payam Tehrani, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1144511338
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- University California Los Angeles
Dr. Tehrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tehrani accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tehrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tehrani works at
Dr. Tehrani speaks Persian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tehrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tehrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tehrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tehrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.