Overview

Dr. Payam Tehrani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Kern Medical Center



Dr. Tehrani works at Dr. Todd K. Zynda, DO in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.