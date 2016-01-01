Overview

Dr. Payam Soltanzadeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Soltanzadeh works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.