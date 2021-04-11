Dr. Payam Shadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Shadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payam Shadi, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Shadi works at
Locations
Noble Physicians Medical Group Corp. Inc.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 404, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 938-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best. He took really good care of me when I was admitted at cedars back in December end January
About Dr. Payam Shadi, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1780615724
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shadi speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.