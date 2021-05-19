Dr. Sadr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payam Sadr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payam Sadr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Sadr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abrazo Maryvale Campus5102 W Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (602) 655-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadr?
Dr. Sadr was my psychiatrist for 4 years, during that time he was very attentive to the issues I was having with ADHD and Anxiety. He listened, thought about the best approach to help my problems and made cautious decisions, prescribing wellbutrin instead of adderall. The wellbutrin helped me and eventually I learned to cope with my ADHD as well. The wellbutrin did cause some anxiety and is why I eventually stopped using it, Dr. Sadr worked with me through multiple medications to find the right one to help with this. Eventually I figured the best way to stop the newfound anxiety was to stop the wellbutrin. When I was experiencing other issues and needed a talk therapy CBT approach, Dr. Sadr knew the exact right person to recommend and it's been a perfect fit. Dr. Sadr is a nice person, someone who genuinely cares about your wellbeing. I would say he won't be right for everyone but no psychiatrist is. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Payam Sadr, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian
- 1043479249
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadr works at
Dr. Sadr speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.