Dr. Payam Saadat, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Payam Saadat, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They completed their residency with USC Kech Sch of Med U Hosp

Dr. Saadat works at Elite Foot and Ankle Surgeons in Burbank, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin & Beauty Center
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 475, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8000
    Northridge Office
    9535 Reseda Blvd Ste 304, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 842-8000
    Skin & Beauty Center (SBC)
    2720 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 822-2223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Itchy Skin

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 22, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Saadat for years. I appreciate everything about him: his manner, his competence, his compassionate care. Can't recommend him highly enough.
    Scott — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Payam Saadat, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740487925
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • USC Kech Sch of Med U Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Olive View UCLA Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payam Saadat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saadat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saadat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saadat has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saadat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

