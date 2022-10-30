Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 119455 Deerfield Ave Ste 206, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4967Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 11860 Town Center Dr Ste 270, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4968
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr Pooyan is an extremely caring doctor. He always takes the time to listen and offer carefully thought-out treatment recommendations. I'm allergic to milk, and unlike most doctors who are completely clueless that lactose is commonly added to prescriptions, he was aware and became my biggest advocate at finding options that wouldn't hurt my gut health. Sadly, this is extremely rare, so I'm incredibly grateful that he's in my corner and more than willing to go the extra mile and spend his valuable time to help me. He recently left Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates, which is good because they have caused me serious issues, from cancelling an appointment days beforehand and notifying me BY MAIL, to neglecting to send my messages to the providers who remain. I really hope Dr Pooyan opens up his own practice. I'll be his first patient!
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1841254265
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- East Tennessee State Univ|East Tennessee State Univ|East Tennessee State University|East Tennessee State University
- Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
