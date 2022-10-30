See All Cardiologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Pooyan works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 1 in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates - 1
    19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 206, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4967
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates 1
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 270, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4968

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Oximetry Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr Pooyan is an extremely caring doctor. He always takes the time to listen and offer carefully thought-out treatment recommendations. I'm allergic to milk, and unlike most doctors who are completely clueless that lactose is commonly added to prescriptions, he was aware and became my biggest advocate at finding options that wouldn't hurt my gut health. Sadly, this is extremely rare, so I'm incredibly grateful that he's in my corner and more than willing to go the extra mile and spend his valuable time to help me. He recently left Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates, which is good because they have caused me serious issues, from cancelling an appointment days beforehand and notifying me BY MAIL, to neglecting to send my messages to the providers who remain. I really hope Dr Pooyan opens up his own practice. I'll be his first patient!
    LW — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1841254265
    Education & Certifications

    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • East Tennessee State Univ|East Tennessee State Univ|East Tennessee State University|East Tennessee State University
    • Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanjan University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences|Zanyan University of Medical Sciences
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payam Pooyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pooyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pooyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pooyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pooyan has seen patients for Asthma, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pooyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pooyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pooyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pooyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pooyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

