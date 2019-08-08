Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mokhtari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD
Overview
Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Mokhtari works at
Locations
-
1
Marillac Campus8000 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1058Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Saint Lukes North Hospital601 S US Highway 169, Smithville, MO 64089 Directions (816) 532-3700Friday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mokhtari?
Doctor Mokhtari is a caring professional Psychiatrist who treated my depression and anxiety and other issues that I had struggled with for many years. I totally trust him with his diagnosis and treatment plan and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Payam Mokhtari, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian
- 1619316759
Education & Certifications
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mokhtari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mokhtari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mokhtari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mokhtari works at
Dr. Mokhtari speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mokhtari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mokhtari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mokhtari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mokhtari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.