Dr. Payam Farjoodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Payam Farjoodi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Coastline Orthopaedic Associates8700 Warner Ave Ste 140, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 850-7300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Lakewood Orthopedics5750 Downey Ave Ste 308, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 633-3787Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
First the office is immaculate and even has a clock in the waiting room! Dr. Farjoodi was clear and answered all my questions. He was also kind in delivering not great news which I appreciate very much. His staff is friendly and professional and very accommodating. I highly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1841336385
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Farjoodi speaks Persian and Spanish.
