Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD
Dr. Payam Daneshrad, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Santa Monica Office1304 15th St Ste 407, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-6500
Torrance Office3701 Skypark Dr Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 453-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Daneshrad ‘s primary language is English. Each visit srarts with him reviewing my patient record and making updates. His manner is casual and friendly, yet professional in every way. My office visits have never felt rushed. Dr Daneshrad gets to know his patients. I’m not ushered into Dr Daneshrad‘s office; he comes out to the waiting room to greet me. Most importantly whenever I need to see him for allergies, he answers questions and any medications he prescribes are effective.
Sinus Surgery Specialist
- Sinus Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Los Angeles Cnty USC Med Ctr
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Daneshrad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daneshrad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daneshrad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daneshrad has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshrad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daneshrad speaks Persian and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshrad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshrad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daneshrad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daneshrad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.