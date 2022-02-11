Dr. Srinivasa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payal Srinivasa, MD
Overview
Dr. Payal Srinivasa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Srinivasa works at
Locations
-
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5429
-
2
Newton-wellesley Department of Internal Medicine2014 Washington St, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srinivasa?
Very personable, communicates well with her patients, is Just a real genuine caring doctor. Takes her patients on time also, which is a plus in the medical field these days.
About Dr. Payal Srinivasa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417122854
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasa works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.