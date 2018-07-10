Dr. Payal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Patel, MD
Dr. Payal Patel, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group2601 E Roosevelt St Rm 0-D, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 837-1664
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Patel is a great provider and helped us very much with my child's endocrinology issues.
About Dr. Payal Patel, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1962706317
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
