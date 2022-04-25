See All Allergists & Immunologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Payal Patel, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Payal Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from The University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush South Loop
    1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 454-2700
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Rush Allergy
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6296
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Disorders Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr. Patel is extraordinary. Her knowledge is cutting-edge in her field of practice. She is professional, personable, relatable and a truly great doctor. I sought her out at Rush after she left her position at [another facility].
    — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Payal Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548572670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein / Montefiore Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital At Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The University of Vermont College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Payal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

