Dr. Payal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Payal Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from The University of Vermont College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Rush South Loop1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 454-2700Monday7:00am - 1:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Rush Allergy1725 W Harrison St Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6296Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:15am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is extraordinary. Her knowledge is cutting-edge in her field of practice. She is professional, personable, relatable and a truly great doctor. I sought her out at Rush after she left her position at [another facility].
About Dr. Payal Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Gujarati
- 1548572670
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein / Montefiore Medical Center
- Children's Hospital At Montefiore Medical Center
- The University of Vermont College of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.