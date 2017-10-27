Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payal Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Payal Patel, DO is a Dermatologist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics22659 Highway 59 N Ste 140, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 973-4159Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:30pm
Jennifer Maender, MD15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-4313
Complete Dermatology7616 Branford Pl Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-4313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a basal cell carcinoma above my eye near my eyebrow. Dr. Patel performed Mom's surgery and I had five stitches. She provided after care instructions and I am very happy with the results. You cannot see where I had the surgery.
About Dr. Payal Patel, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457646549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
