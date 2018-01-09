Dr. Maniar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payal Maniar, MD
Overview
Dr. Payal Maniar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with St Christopher's Hospital for Children
Locations
Maniar Pediatrics90 Washington St Ste 305, East Orange, NJ 07017 Directions (973) 676-2492
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been going to Dr. Maniar for 4 years. Wait time has been okay. Whenever she needs paperwork completed or copies of records, it's always given in a timely manner.
About Dr. Payal Maniar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1649419193
Education & Certifications
- St Christopher's Hospital for Children
Dr. Maniar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.