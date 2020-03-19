Dr. Payal Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Payal Kohli, MD
Overview
Dr. Payal Kohli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kohli works at
Locations
Denver Interventional at Vascular Institute of the Rockies4105 E Florida Ave Ste 200, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (303) 364-1057
Cherry Creek Heart250 Fillmore St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (646) 944-2323Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I had a great experience with Dr. Kohli. She is obviously super intelligent, but she is also kind, calm and soothing. We felt cared for in every way.
About Dr. Payal Kohli, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1447459771
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- MIT
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohli has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.