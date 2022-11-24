Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zymek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD
Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jagiellonski University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Zymek works at
Zymek Cardiology Pllc4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 123, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 493-5152
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
Back in 2016, Dr. Zymek operated on my father when nobody else would. He saved my father's life. While my father would die 3 years later, Dr. Zymek gave my mother 3 more years with her husband (my father). Around that same time my grandmother died of a massive heart attack. I could not imagine the anguish that my mother would have suffered if she lost both her husband and mother at the same time. Dr. Zymek's dedication to his patients was the reason why my mother avoided that awful fate. My brother and I will always be thankful for the care Dr. Zymek gave both my mother and father. God bless you Dr. Zymek
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1053540567
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Jagiellonski University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
