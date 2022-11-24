See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jagiellonski University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Zymek works at A to Z Accident Chiropractic, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Zymek Cardiology Pllc
    4915 E Baseline Rd Ste 123, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 493-5152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Third Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Back in 2016, Dr. Zymek operated on my father when nobody else would. He saved my father's life. While my father would die 3 years later, Dr. Zymek gave my mother 3 more years with her husband (my father). Around that same time my grandmother died of a massive heart attack. I could not imagine the anguish that my mother would have suffered if she lost both her husband and mother at the same time. Dr. Zymek's dedication to his patients was the reason why my mother avoided that awful fate. My brother and I will always be thankful for the care Dr. Zymek gave both my mother and father. God bless you Dr. Zymek
    Paul — Nov 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD
    About Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    24 years of experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1053540567
    • 1053540567
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Residency
    Jagiellonski University
    • Jagiellonski University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawel Zymek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zymek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zymek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zymek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zymek works at A to Z Accident Chiropractic, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zymek’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zymek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zymek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zymek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zymek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

