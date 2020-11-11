See All Plastic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Stachowicz works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Authentic Plastic Surgery
    800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 360-6466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1699862490
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Univ
    Residency
    • University Of Mn Med School
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pawel Stachowicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stachowicz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stachowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stachowicz works at Abbott NW Hospitalists Service in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Stachowicz’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

