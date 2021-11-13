Dr. Pawel Ochalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawel Ochalski, MD
Overview
Dr. Pawel Ochalski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in York, PA.
Dr. Ochalski works at
Locations
-
1
WellSpan Neurosurgery228 Saint Charles Way Ste 300, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 812-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ochalski?
I experienced was good the last time I saw him but my insurance was fighting because I'm a smoker I see him again for something else and I hope everything goes well it's my hip it's getting bad I'm in pain I trust him very much so we'll see I hope my insurance don't fight again
About Dr. Pawel Ochalski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Polish
- 1033316542
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ochalski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochalski works at
Dr. Ochalski has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ochalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ochalski speaks Polish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.