Dr. Pawel Muranski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Muranski works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.