Dr. Pawel Dyk, MD
Dr. Pawel Dyk, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5729Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is very good to explain your treatment, he takes his time and doesn't rush, and he is very affable,
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1578791000
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Dyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyk.
