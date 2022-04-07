Dr. Pawandeep Hunjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawandeep Hunjan, MD
Overview
Dr. Pawandeep Hunjan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 48 Route 25A Ste 104, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 289-4700
Long Island Surgery4 Phyllis Dr Ste B, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hunjan A++++ He took him time to answer all of my questions before and after surgery- very informative. He made me felt relaxed when I was very nervous. Great bedside manner, quick/easy scheduling and wonderful staffs! I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Pawandeep Hunjan, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunjan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunjan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunjan has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunjan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunjan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunjan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunjan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunjan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.