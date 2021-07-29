Dr. Pawan Sarda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Sarda, MD
Dr. Pawan Sarda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Proctor Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Monroe1640 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28112 Directions (877) 649-3346
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Dr Sarda is one of the most intelligent, kind, and confident doctors we have the pleasure of caring for us. He is very thorough, doesn’t hurry, and is willing to answer all questions. In today’s world of health care, he is absolutely top notch. You won’t be disappointed! He’s a real gem!
- AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sarda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarda.
