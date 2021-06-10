Overview

Dr. Pawan Rastogi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Rastogi works at Delaware Neurosurgical Group in Newark, DE with other offices in Elkton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.