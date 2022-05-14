Overview

Dr. Pawan Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Kumar works at Visalia Health Care Center in Visalia, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.