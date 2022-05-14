Dr. Pawan Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pawan Kumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Visalia Adult Mental Health Clinic2611 N Dinuba Blvd, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 623-0700
-
2
Diana Warren D.o. P.c.4580 California Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 327-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
For me staff was friendly. He didn't rush . Did lieasn to me
About Dr. Pawan Kumar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1972541829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.