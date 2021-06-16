Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundavaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Roselle, NJ. They completed their residency with John H Stroger Hospital Of Cook County

Locations
1
NJ Cancer Care776 E 3rd Ave Ste 1C, Roselle, NJ 07203 Directions (908) 498-6435
2
NJ Cancer Care1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 520-7052
3
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (848) 272-9577
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr Gundavaram to my friends and family.
About Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1174717300
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- KLES Society's Hospital and Medical Research Center
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gundavaram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gundavaram using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gundavaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gundavaram has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundavaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundavaram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundavaram.
