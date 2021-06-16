See All Hematologists in Roselle, NJ
Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Roselle, NJ. They completed their residency with John H Stroger Hospital Of Cook County

Dr. Gundavaram works at New Jersey Cancer Care in Roselle, NJ with other offices in Belleville, NJ and Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Cancer Care
    776 E 3rd Ave Ste 1C, Roselle, NJ 07203 (908) 498-6435
  2. 2
    NJ Cancer Care
    1 Clara Maass Dr Ste 400, Belleville, NJ 07109 (973) 520-7052
  3. 3
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 (848) 272-9577

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 16, 2021
I would definitely recommend Dr Gundavaram to my friends and family.
Mary Ann Jones — Jun 16, 2021
Photo: Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD
About Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • 1174717300
Education & Certifications

  • John H Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
  • KLES Society's Hospital and Medical Research Center
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pawan Gundavaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gundavaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gundavaram has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gundavaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gundavaram has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gundavaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gundavaram. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gundavaram.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gundavaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gundavaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

