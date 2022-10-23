Overview

Dr. Pawan Bhatnagar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slingerlands, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bhatnagar works at Retina Consultants in Slingerlands, NY with other offices in Bennington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.