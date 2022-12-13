Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Brahma works at
Locations
Reproductive Biology Associates275 Collier Rd NW Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 665-5722
Buckhead-Piedmont Office2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 225, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (706) 395-4919
Atlanta- Northside Office5445 Meridian Mark Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 843-2229Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
5 stars simply isn’t enough for Dr. Brahma and her team. After having dealt with 2 early miscarriages and a year of no luck conceiving again, my husband and I decided to research top fertility doctors in the area. I took a chance on Dr. Brahma based off her raving reviews and I’m so glad I did. Immediately she ran multiple test and discovered an issue with my thyroid that my regular obgyn missed. She also went out of her way to contact my care team who had wrongly dosed me other medications I was on…Today I’m 9 weeks pregnant and I give all the credit to Dr. Brahma and her staff. Her nurse Jacquline was so involved; I couldn’t believe the time she spent with me, I normally get rushed over but I actually felt heard & truly acknowledged…The journey to conceiving can be stressful and full of emotions. If you’re looking for a doctor who not only listens but actually cares & has the most supportive staff; book the appointment with Dr. Brahma. I can’t thank her and Jacqueline enough!
About Dr. Pavna Brahma, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- 1999
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brahma has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brahma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahma.
