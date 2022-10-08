Dr. Pavlos Papasavas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papasavas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pavlos Papasavas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pavlos Papasavas, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with Western Pennsylvania Hospital
Dr. Papasavas works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group399 Farmington Ave Ste 200, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Jolley Dr Ste 102, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 614-2313
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papasavas?
I like his professionalism, mannerisms, and courteous s demeanor. He has always had patience with me and answered my questions in terms that I could understand. I have and will continue to refer him to many more people.
About Dr. Pavlos Papasavas, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Greek
- 1417964123
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papasavas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papasavas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papasavas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papasavas works at
Dr. Papasavas has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papasavas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Papasavas speaks Greek.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Papasavas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papasavas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papasavas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papasavas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.